Severe Thunderstorm Warning EXPIRED for Limestone, Madison, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Madison County, eastern Limestone County, central Morgan County, central Moore County in Middle Tennessee and Lincoln County until 11:30 a.m.
At 1108 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ardmore, or 11 miles north of Athens, moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include... Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Priceville, Ardmore and Petersburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for north central and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.
