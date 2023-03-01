Severe Thunderstorm Warning EXPIRED for Jackson County

EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Jackson County until 11:30 p.m.
At 1100 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Skyline, or 15 miles east of Moores Mill, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Stevenson, Hollywood, Skyline, Gurley, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Bass, Martintown, Princeton and Estillfork.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for north central and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
