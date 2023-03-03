Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for DeKalb County

The warning was cancelled early.
Previously:
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern DeKalb County until 1:45 p.m.
At 114 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Ider to near Little River Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include... Fort Payne, Valley Head, Hammondville, Mentone, Dog Town, Adamsburg, Desoto State Park and Little River Canyon NP.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CST for northeastern Alabama.
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...
