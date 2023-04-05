Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

The warning has been cancelled.
From earlier:
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Lauderdale County and northwestern Colbert County until 5 p.m.
At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near J P Coleman State Park, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Lexington, Underwood-Petersville, Waterloo, Green Hill, Zip City, Threet, Margerum, Riverton and Wright.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
