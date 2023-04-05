 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison,
Limestone, eastern Lauderdale, southeastern Franklin, northwestern
Morgan, Lawrence, northern Moore and Lincoln Counties through 630 PM
CDT...

At 543 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Petersburg to 6 miles
north of Ashridge. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Madison, Athens, Fayetteville, Moulton, Lynchburg, Trinity,
Rogersville, Ardmore and Town Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
north central and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 700 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The warning has been cancelled.

From earlier:

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Lauderdale County and northwestern Colbert County until 5 p.m.

At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near J P Coleman State Park, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Lexington, Underwood-Petersville, Waterloo, Green Hill, Zip City, Threet, Margerum, Riverton and Wright.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

