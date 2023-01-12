Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Jackson, Madison counties

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&