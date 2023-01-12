Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Jackson County

WARNING EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Jackson County until 3:30 p.m.
At 3 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Skyline, or 11 miles northwest of Scottsboro, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Stevenson, Hollywood, Skyline, Pisgah, Pleasant Groves, Martintown, Fackler, Rosalie and Fabius.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
See all the radars HERE
Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE
Access the Decatur radar HERE
Access the Guntersville radar HERE
And download our news and weather apps HERE