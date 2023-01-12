 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southern
Franklin Counties through 445 PM CST...

At 414 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and dime size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Hazel Green, Huntland, New Market, Lincoln, Hytop, Plevna, Jericho,
Elora, Estillfork and Larkin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Jackson County

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

WARNING EXPIRED

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Jackson County until 3:30 p.m.

At 3 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Skyline, or 11 miles northwest of Scottsboro, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Stevenson, Hollywood, Skyline, Pisgah, Pleasant Groves, Martintown, Fackler, Rosalie and Fabius.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

