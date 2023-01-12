 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 17 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, COWAN,
CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, RAINSVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Cullman County

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe Thunderstorm Warning

WARNING EXPIRED

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cullman County until 9:45 a.m.

At 9:20 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Curry, or 8 miles northeast of Jasper, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Cullman, Hanceville, Good Hope, Holly Pond, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Phelan, Walter and Wilburn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1 PM CST for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama.

TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

