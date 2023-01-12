Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Cullman County

WARNING EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cullman County until 9:45 a.m.
At 9:20 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Curry, or 8 miles northeast of Jasper, moving east at 60 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Cullman, Hanceville, Good Hope, Holly Pond, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Phelan, Walter and Wilburn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1 PM CST for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama.
TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH