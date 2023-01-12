Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Cullman and Marshall counties

WARNING HAS EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cullman and Marshall counties until 10:15 a.m.
At 942 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dodge City, or 8 miles south of Cullman, moving east at 60 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Cullman, Guntersville, Hanceville, Good Hope, Holly Pond, Dodge City, Douglas, Baileyton, Garden City and Colony.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1 PM CST for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama.
TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH