SEC unveils Auburn’s 2024 conference opponents

A mix of new matchups and old rivalries highlight Auburn's conference schedule in 2024, which was released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday.
Auburn will maintain an eight-game conference schedule in 2024, but with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, the slate will look a little different. For starters, the Tigers will welcome Oklahoma to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time. The two teams have met just twice before – both matchups coming in the Sugar Bowl (1972, 2017).
Auburn will also host Arkansas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in 2024. It will be Vanderbilt's first visit to the Plains since 2016.
The road schedule will feature two of college football's best rivalries with trips to Alabama and Georgia on tap. Auburn is at home against Alabama and Georgia this coming season. The Tigers will also trek to Kentucky and Missouri in 2024. It will be their first visit to Kentucky since 2015 and just the second ever visit to Missouri with the first coming in 2017.
Absent from the schedule in 2024 are regulars LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The conference is doing away with divisions in football for the 2024 season.
Dates for the 2024 SEC schedule will be announced at a later date.