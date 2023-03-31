Scientists were able to enhance long-term memory storage in mice. Here's how

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&