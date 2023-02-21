 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and
Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Scattered rain chances ahead of possible record-setting high temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday afternoon brings scattered showers along the I-65 corridor and to some of our southern counties, but these will turn to very isolated brief showers east of the corridor as we get closer to the early evening hours. Tuesday's high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday Forecast

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with highs likely to break the record and sit in the upper 70s. The record in Huntsville is 77 degrees, but our StormTracker forecast has the high as closer to 79.

Thursday is essentially a rinse-and-repeat, with highs expected to tie the record at 83 degrees.

From late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning, we'll have scattered showers in the forecast yet again. Friday brings highs much closer to average for this time of year, topping off in the upper 50s with scattered rain chances following into and through the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.

