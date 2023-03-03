Russia may run out of money in 2024, says oligarch

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Friday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to
65 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

Russia may run out of money in 2024, outspoken Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says. Pictured is a closed shop in downtown Moscow in May 2022.

 Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Russia could find itself with no money as soon as next year and needs foreign investment, outspoken Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said.

"There will be no money already next year, we need foreign investors," he said at an economic conference in Siberia Thursday, according to comments reported by TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency.

The remarks from the billionaire — who called for an end to Moscow's war in Ukraine in the early days of the conflict last year — contrast with a more upbeat assessment of Russia's economic fortunes by President Vladimir Putin last week. Putin praised the resilience of the country's economy in the face of unprecedented Western sanctions imposed in the past year.

Russia's economic output shrank 2.1% last year, according to a preliminary estimate from the government. The contraction was more limited than many economists initially predicted.

But cracks are starting to show — Russia is cutting oil production this month — and Western sanctions could escalate further. Ultimately, Russia's economic prospects are contingent on what happens in Ukraine.

Foreign investors, especially from "friendly" countries, also have a big role to play, Deripaska said. Whether they will come depends on whether Russia can create the right conditions and make its markets attractive, he was quoted as saying.

In a bid to starve Russia of funds for its aggression, Western countries have announced more than 11,300 sanctions since the February 2022 invasion, and frozen some $300 billion of Russia's foreign reserves.

But China has thrown the Kremlin an economic lifeline by buying Russian energy, replacing Western suppliers of machinery and base metals among other products, and providing an alternative to the US dollar.

Still, Moscow has a steep hill to climb to replace revenues lost as a result of sanctions, not least from exports. Data released Friday showed that the European Union's imports from Russia fell by 51% in value between February and December last year. The bloc was one of the main trading partners for Russia before the invasion of Ukraine, with 38% of Russia's exports going to the European Union in 2020.

The Russian government's revenue plunged 35% in January compared with a year ago, while expenditures jumped 59%, leading to a budget deficit of about 1,761 billion rubles ($23.3 billion).

Deripaska made his fortune in the aluminum business during the chaotic scramble for assets following the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 2018, he was sanctioned by the United States, which noted that the oligarch "does not separate himself from the Russian state." Last year, he was indicted for allegedly violating US sanctions.

Forbes estimates Deripaska's current net worth at just under $3 billion.

— Anna Chernova contributed reporting.

