Rainy Saturday

Scattered showers will develop through out today particularly north of the Tennessee River. Despite the rain and dense cloud cover, highs will climb close to 60. Expect breaks in the clouds on Sunday with mainly dry conditions and highs near 70.
A cold front will bring more showers to Alabama Monday afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but rain is the main story. Additional showers and storms will return late next Wednesday through next Friday.
Spring-like temperatures are here to stay next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.
TODAY: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5 MPH becoming North.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NNW 5 MPH.