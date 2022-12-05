Rainy Monday serves as foreshadowing for a saturated week ahead

Monday is starting off with rain and its foreshadowing to a rainy and soggy work-week ahead. Heavy rain will stay with us throughout the day and carry into Tuesday, as well. A slight breeze will stay with us as well.
Tuesday's high temperatures will reach to the upper 50s and feel quite muggy due elevated dew points thanks to all of this rain!
The rest of the work week will feature rain chances each day. A warming trend takes place mid-week with Tuesday highs in the upper 60s and Wednesday and Thursday high temperatures in the low 70s.
A cold front moves through Friday morning bringing breakfast time rain and cooler temperatures much closer to our typical seasonal highs.
We are tracking the potential for heavy rain next week when another frontal boundary stalls nearby on Monday. After 2 to 4 inches of rain from earlier this week, some of us will get an additional 3 to 5 inches over the next seven days.
MONDAY: Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: SE at 5-10 MPH, GUSTING 15.
TONIGHT: Heavy rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: SE at 5 MPH.