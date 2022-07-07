 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pringles wants a spider named after it

Pringles and spiders are probably two things you don't associate with each other — until now.

The Kellogg-owned brand is petitioning the "arachnid community" to recognize the little-known Kidney Garden spider as the Pringles Spider. The reason, the snack food maker says, is because it has an uncanny resemblance to its mustachioed logo.

"In 1968 the world was introduced to the iconic Pringles can and logo, but little did we know there was a creature amongst us who was unknowingly spreading the Pringles love," said Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles' US marketing lead, in a press release.

An online petition began last week and has just over 1,000 signatures. If it's "officially recognized by the arachnid community," Pringles said it will give away 1,500 free cans to the first 1,500 signatories to celebrate the spider's new name.

Pringles is petitioning the International Society for Arachnology and nine other similar organizations for the name change. According to Nature World News, the kidney spider has had that name since 1886 and is a native of Southeast Asia and can be found in Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

This is the latest publicity stunt wrought on to us from Pringles, including selling NFTs and candles. Its parent company recently announced it's splitting into three different companies, with one of them being focused on snacks.

