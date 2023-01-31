 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dense fog atop area mountains and ridgetops this evening...

Low clouds are producing dense fog atop area mountains and ridge tops
this evening. This has lowered visibility to 1/4 mile or less, and in
some cases to near zero. This includes Sand Mountain, Lookout
Mountain, Brindley Mountain and others along the Cumberland Plateau.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between
you and other cars.

Little improvement is foreseen through the evening hours.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

PayPal will lay off 2,000 workers, or 7% of staff

  • 0
PayPal will lay off 2,000 workers, or 7% of staff

On January 31, PayPal said it plans to lay off about 2,000 employees, or roughly 7% of its staff, making it the latest tech firm to announce significant job cuts in recent months amid broader economic uncertainty.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

PayPal said Tuesday it plans to lay off about 2,000 employees, or roughly 7% of its staff, making it the latest tech firm to announce significant job cuts in recent months amid broader economic uncertainty.

In a memo to staff announcing the layoffs, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman referred to the "challenging macro-economic environment" and said the company "must continue to change as our world, our customers, and our competitive landscape evolve."

Much of the tech industry is cutting costs in response to a shift in pandemic-fueled demand for digital services and economic headwinds, including rising interest rates and fears of a looming recession. In January alone, Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet and Salesforce each announced plans to cut thousands of workers.

Shares of PayPal are down more than 50% over the past year.

In his memo, Schulman said reductions will occur over the coming weeks and departing workers will be provided with "generous" severance packages.

"I want to express my personal appreciation for the meaningful contributions they have made to PayPal," Schulman said of the employees being let go.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you