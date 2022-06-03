 Skip to main content
OurTown Huntsville podcast talks Rocket City, news, painting and more with WAAY 31’s Matt Kroschel

Matt K on OurTown Huntsville podcast

M. Troye Bye and Matt Kroschel

If you’re looking for a new podcast to follow, we’ve got special interest in a new one you should try!

OurTown Huntsville was nice enough to invite WAAY 31 Senior Reporter Matt Kroschel to take part in the most recent episode. Matt and host M. Troy Bye talk about news, Huntsville, and WAAY – and even get into Matt’s love for acrylic painting and running an Airbnb!

You can find the podcast here, here and here and give them a follow on Twitter here (and Matt, too, while you’re there).

