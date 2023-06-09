 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Alabama, Wake Forest set for Winston-Salem Super Regional

  • Updated
  • 0
David F Couch Ballpark

Top-seeded Wake Forest and No. 16 seed Alabama are ready to put it all on the line this week at the Winston-Salem Super Regional.

Hosting for the first time in program history, the Demon Deacons are eyeing just their second trip to Omaha and first since 1955.

Alabama, playing in a Super Regional for the first time since 2010, has made five appearances at the College World Series, but none since 1999.

In what’s been a rocky season for the Tide, complete with an in-season coaching change, the team has found a way to overcome it all and get within two wins of the Greatest Show on Dirt

Wake Forest has been the team to beat this year, racking up 50 wins and putting on an offensive showcase whenever possible. During the Winston-Salem Regional, the Deacs dominated George Mason and Maryland, outscoring them 48-7 in the three games that weekend.

Of course you can’t forget their ace Rhett Lowder, who the Tide will dace on Saturday. The two-time ACC Pitcher of the Year is 14-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 16 games this year.

First pitch in the best-of-three series is slated for 11 a.m. CST Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark.

