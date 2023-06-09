Alabama, Wake Forest set for Winston-Salem Super Regional

Top-seeded Wake Forest and No. 16 seed Alabama are ready to put it all on the line this week at the Winston-Salem Super Regional.
Hosting for the first time in program history, the Demon Deacons are eyeing just their second trip to Omaha and first since 1955.
Alabama, playing in a Super Regional for the first time since 2010, has made five appearances at the College World Series, but none since 1999.
In what’s been a rocky season for the Tide, complete with an in-season coaching change, the team has found a way to overcome it all and get within two wins of the Greatest Show on Dirt
"Our guys have earned this opportunity."
Alabama interim head coach Jason Jackson on the test ahead against #1 Wake Forest.
Wake Forest has been the team to beat this year, racking up 50 wins and putting on an offensive showcase whenever possible. During the Winston-Salem Regional, the Deacs dominated George Mason and Maryland, outscoring them 48-7 in the three games that weekend.
"They weren't expected to be here ... and if you win it's a cherry on top of a great year. For us, we're gonna feel like, if we lose this series, we're gonna feel like this year was a disappointment."
Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter on the pressure of this Super Regional:
Of course you can’t forget their ace Rhett Lowder, who the Tide will dace on Saturday. The two-time ACC Pitcher of the Year is 14-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 16 games this year.
First pitch in the best-of-three series is slated for 11 a.m. CST Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark.