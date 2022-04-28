Zack Fischer, Harrison Endycott share first-round lead at Huntsville Championship

Zack Fischer and Harrison Endycott carded matching 7-under 63s in Thursday’s first round of the Huntsville Championship, giving each of them a share of the 18-hole lead at The Ledges.
Fischer, a 32-year-old who plays from Benton, Arkansas, began his round on the back nine and opened with three straight birdies. Fischer added two more birdies at the par-4 first and par-5 fourth before his only bogey of the day, a five at the par-4 sixth. The University of Texas-Arlington alum ended his round the same way he started, as he tallied another trio of birdies on Nos. 7-9 and carded his third 64 of the season.
“I didn’t even realize it,” Fischer said of his two birdie trios. “The first three birdies were really nice, because No. 11 is playing really, really hard. I hit a really good shot in there, just holed some putts, which was really nice. I hit a lot of good shots and gave myself a ton of good looks.”
Fischer is in his fifth season on the Korn Ferry Tour and making his 102nd start, but this marks his first 18-hole lead or co-lead on Tour. In fact, Fischer’s only previous lead in a Korn Ferry Tour event was earlier this season, when he stood T1 after 54 holes at The Panama Championship; he finished T5 and began a run of three consecutive top-25s.
Fischer, who turned professional in 2011, earned medalist honors at the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament for fully exempt status in 2014, playing full-time on the Korn Ferry Tour through the end of the 2017 season, after which he lost status until November 2021, when he became the first two-time medalist in the modern era of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
Endycott’s first round was a tale of two nines. The 25-year-old Australian made the turn at 2-under following seven pars and two birdies (Nos. 2 and 8) on the front. Endycott immediately picked up momentum after the turn, carding an eagle on the par-5 10th and followed birdies on Nos. 11 and 12.
“Made a nice eagle on No. 10, a really nice birdie up No. 11 — that pin was tricky to get back to and I squeezed one in the back corner — and then made a pretty gettable birdie on No. 12,” said Endycott. “I had one loose swing on No. 13, but I wasn’t too panicked about it. It was nice to get on that little heater there.”
After Endycott’s lone bogey of the day at the par-3 13th, he bounced back with birdies at Nos. 15 and 18 to secure a share of the 18-hole lead for the second time of his young career. Endycott previously held a share of the 18-hole lead at the 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.
“I have my lines and where I want to go at,” said Endycott, who finished T13 at last year’s inaugural Huntsville Championship. “I played well here last year and just stuck to that same plan. There are a few tee shots there you have to trust, and same with second shots into some greens as well. I did a really good job of that today. It was nothing amazing, just simple golf.”
Endycott is in search of his first top-10 finish of the 2022 season. As a rookie in 2020-21, Endycott logged three top-10s and six top-25s across 35 starts and finished 81st on the Regular Season Points List.
Second-round tee times will from 6:35 a.m. through 1:56 p.m. local time off the first and 10th tees.
First-Round Notes
Birmingham resident Erik Barnes (T3 / -6) is the only player to make every cut this season; the 34-year-old entered the week 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season points list with four top-10s.
Albin Choi (T3 / -6) is making his fourth start this season and searching for his second top-10 finish after placing T6 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
Seonghyeon Kim (T3 / -6) and Zecheng Dou (T3 / -6) were two of three players to record bogey-free first rounds, along with Carson Young (T15 / -3).
Kim has three top-three finishes this season and sits fifth on the regular season points list; he needs to finish in a two-way T6 or higher this week to surpass the 900-point threshold the Korn Ferry Tour is currently using as its fail-safe threshold for players to finish among The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
This week marks the third time this season that Dou has sat T3 or better after 18 holes; the 25-year-old native of Henan, China, has two top-fives this season.
Christopher Petefish (T7 / -5), playing as a sponsor exemption this week, is making his sixth career Korn Ferry Tour start; the 26-year-old Georgia Tech alum recorded a new career-low round with a 5-under 65 which included an eagle, five birdies and a bogey.
Auburn alum Blayne Barber (T7 / -5) is in search of his first top-25 finish of the season.
Robby Shelton (T15 / -3), a native of Mobile, Alabama, is coming off his best finish of the season two weeks ago, a T18 at the Veritex Bank Championship.
The Huntsville Championship is the 10th of 23 regular season events on the 26-event 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule; the first set of 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at the regular season finale, the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna (August 11-14), and an additional 25 TOUR cards will be awarded following the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which conclude with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (September 1-4).
This week’s purse is $750,000, with $135,000 going to the champion; the champion will also receive 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.
All 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season events feature a minimum purse of $750,000, a 25 percent increase from last season, and will boast minimum purses of $1 million in 2023 for a total increase of 66.7 percent from 2021 to 2022.