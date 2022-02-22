YouTubers Chaos Divers search for man in the Shoals who's been missing nearly 6 years

YouTube sensations the Chaos Divers are using their diving experience to help with unsolved crimes.
During a trip to Lauderdale County, they discovered a car with Canadian tags in a creek. It had likely been there for two decades.
They found the car while looking for Janson Brewer, a Tennessee man who's been missing six years.
The Chaos Divers said it's disappointing the submerged vehicle didn't lead to Brewer, who was last seen headed toward the Shoals to go fishing.
Brewer’s mother, Loria Youtsey, said for nearly six years, she's been living a nightmare.
"Sometimes, I see him in my dreams, and I wake up and he is not there. It’s hard," said Youtsey.
Youtsey said seeing people search for her missing son and not giving up on him is an answered prayer.
"It tickles me, because after a while, they had forgot about him. It just went to cold case, and it’s like everybody forgot," she said.
The case intrigued the Chaos Divers.
"To be able to come and kind of refresh this case and bring it back to the forefront of people's minds and things like that is definitely something that helps us," said Lindsay Bussick of the Chaos Divers. "Helps the family and lets them know that people haven’t forgotten and that there’s still somebody who cares."
Brewer disappeared in 2016.
"When that typically happens, we have found the best place to find a vehicle and people who disappear without a trace is in the water," said Bussick.
"Being a mother, I feel helpless that I can’t be there for him and to help him. I feel like I’m a failure, because I can’t find him or find closure or something," said Youtsey.
After finding one car in the water, the divers said people have reached out to provide information on what they recall from the situation back in 2016.
If you remember anything, you are asked to contact either the authorities or the Chaos Divers directly.