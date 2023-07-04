Your Independence Day fireworks forecast!

Independence Day is going to stay sunny and beautiful for most of us throughout dinnertime. Some scattered rain will enter into the Shoals late into the afternoon but most of the rest of us will remain dry throughout the evening. However, scattered storms become more prevalent later this evening closer to 8 and 9 p.m. Even still, the Trash Pandas game and almost all of the major fireworks displays will be good to go as long as the shows wrap up by about 1 a.m. tonight.
Wednesday's high temperature will sit in the low 90s and much of the morning will be completely dry from rain. However, by later in the afternoon and throughout dinnertime, isolated strong storms will be possible for some. Not all of us will see that rain, but those that do will see brief periods of heavy downpours. Thursday and Friday also bring chances for lunchtime storms and highs in the low 90s but by Saturday, we should have plenty of sunshine on tap all across the Valley.
Sunday and Monday will be back-to-back days of all out washouts before more sun returns by next Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Lingering showers possible, storms coming by midnight. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Warm and muggy, scattered PM storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: WSW 5-10 MPH.