Your fireworks forecast

The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms continues through Sunday evening. Not all of us will see rain but those that do could see heavy downpours. If you are outdoors when thunder rumbles, be sure to head indoors until the storm passes.
Storms should end just in time for fireworks!
The stagnant weather pattern continues next week. Heat index values will likely reach or exceed 100 degrees, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Scattered storms will remain possible as well. While the rain is needed, it will not be enough to ease our drought concerns.