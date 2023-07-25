Young man killed in police chase described as a 'great kid' with so much joy

Pineview Baptist Church members are grieving the loss of one of one of their own, 22-year-old Matthew Norwood.
Norwood was an innocent driver killed in a police chase on Friday.
PREVIOUS: Speeds reached over 100 miles per hour in deadly police chase involving Gurley officer
The chase ended with a crash near Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane in Huntsville.
State troopers say Norwood's car was hit by a Gurley Police Officer who was pursuing another vehicle at the time.
Norwood was later pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital.
His death is a shock to so many.
Pastor Ricky Self of Pineview Baptist Church in Harvest had a lot of nice things to say about Norwood.
He joined the church about ten years ago.
It's where you could often find Norwood because he was very involved.
"He came on our Wednesday nights and summer nights, mission trips, camps and all that stuff with our youth group and our children and played drums for our church," Pastor Ricky Self said.
Pastor Self says Norwood was full of joy.
He described him as someone everyone loved to be around.
"He was a great kid," Pastor Ricky Self said. "He had a lot the joy of the Lord in him. I can't think of a time that I didn't see a smile on Matthew's face. Anytime you saw him he just had the biggest grin on his face. He loved to dance and sing. He's a very good musician."
Norwood's absence at church on Sunday left a void felt by the entire congregation.
They take comfort in knowing where he is now.
"Some of our musicians and guitar players, they mentioned Sunday it was kind of hard to play," Pastor Self said. "It was kind of a void there that he left. He was a huge part in our church. A lot of sad people there, but we do know that he's in heaven and although we're mourning his loss here we know that he's in a better place at the moment."
Norwood is being laid to rest on Saturday in Toney.