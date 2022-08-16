Young Decatur jokester teams with ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ star to fight muscular dystrophy

In celebration of National Tell a Joke Day on Aug. 16, a young Decatur comedian is telling jokes to fight muscular dystrophy.
Ethan Lybrand, 13, of Decatur has become well-known for touching lives by telling jokes as part of this duties as the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s National Ambassador.
Ethan has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. (Read more about Ethan here, here and here)
In his most recent effort, Ethan is joined by Ben Schwartz, star of the “Sonic The Hedgehog” movies also known for roles on TV shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “Bob’s Burgers.”
Learn more in the video above, and here