Young cancer patient finds joy through Huntsville Hospital Foundation art program

Just like any typical 7-year-old girl, Olivia Noland knows how to be creative.
"I love doing art," Olivia said.
But Olivia is going through something far from typical. She was diagnosed with Leukemia two years ago. Right now, she is more than halfway through chemotherapy.
So, she spends a lot of time at St. Jude's Huntsville Hospital Affiliate Clinic. However, her time at the clinic is not just about treating cancer.
"I know it is something they can look forward to coming here," Artist Daria Hammond said.
Every Wednesday, after a round of treatment, Olivia is met with a friendly face. Artist Daria Hammond spends time making art with the young girl, allowing her to create whatever her heart desires.
"She gets upset at me you know if I miss a day, so yeah, just to see that smile on that face, I know it makes a difference," Hammond said.
Hammond has been with the Arts In Medicine program for more than two years. It is ran by the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.
It helps patients of all ages and of all illnesses across the hospital system. Hammond said it gives them a sense of control, even if it is just for a few hours.
"Even if she's having a bad day and she doesn't feel like painting - that's not up to me to say 'hey, you have to paint with me'," Hammond said. "She can simply say no, anyone can simply say no."
Olivia typically says yes. When her battle with cancer starts to feel like an endless storm, Olivia has art to lean on.
"It makes me feel like rainbows," Olivia said.
The Huntsville Hospital Foundation runs off donations. For more information on how you can help fund programs like Arts In Medicine, click here.