Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above
110 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'You just hope for rain': Dry weather impacting North Alabama farmers

  • Updated
  • 0

Not only has it been really hot across North Alabama, it has also been really dry.

"You just hope for rain, because there's a lot of risk involved, a lot of money," Keith Southard said.

Southard is a fifth-generation farmer at Southard Farms in Limestone County.

Before the little bit they saw Monday, he said his farm had gone more than a month without rain.

"We have alfalfa hay, soybeans, the wheat that was just harvested and cotton," Southard said. "We also have, on my part, the pigs and chickens and egg-layers and meat chickens."

Chickens at Southard Farms in Limestone County

Southard said the 240-acre farm didn't see nearly enough rain Monday. Much more is needed.

"This year is definitely one of the driest ones so far," he said. "Last year was totally opposite."

Southard said an inch a week would be perfect for cotton and soybeans. However, with the heat, even more rain is needed, he said.

"Without the rain, it really affects the amount of crop you can have at the end that you're going to harvest, and that trickles down to a lot of different industries, even in this area," Southard said.

For now, while he and his family anxiously wait for more rain, Southard said they will adapt and do what it takes to keep the family farm going. 

Southard said this year is also a little bit different because the selling price for crops is much higher.

Southard Farms in Limestone County

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

