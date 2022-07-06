'You just hope for rain': Dry weather impacting North Alabama farmers

Not only has it been really hot across North Alabama, it has also been really dry.
"You just hope for rain, because there's a lot of risk involved, a lot of money," Keith Southard said.
Southard is a fifth-generation farmer at Southard Farms in Limestone County.
Before the little bit they saw Monday, he said his farm had gone more than a month without rain.
"We have alfalfa hay, soybeans, the wheat that was just harvested and cotton," Southard said. "We also have, on my part, the pigs and chickens and egg-layers and meat chickens."
Southard said the 240-acre farm didn't see nearly enough rain Monday. Much more is needed.
"This year is definitely one of the driest ones so far," he said. "Last year was totally opposite."
Southard said an inch a week would be perfect for cotton and soybeans. However, with the heat, even more rain is needed, he said.
"Without the rain, it really affects the amount of crop you can have at the end that you're going to harvest, and that trickles down to a lot of different industries, even in this area," Southard said.
For now, while he and his family anxiously wait for more rain, Southard said they will adapt and do what it takes to keep the family farm going.
Southard said this year is also a little bit different because the selling price for crops is much higher.