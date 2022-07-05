'You just hope for rain' dry weather impacting local farmers

Not only has it been really hot across North Alabama, it has also been really dry.
"You just hope for rain because there's a lot of risk involved, a lot of money," Keith Southard said.
Keith Southard is a fifth-generation farmer at his family farm Southard Farms in Limestone County.
Before the little bit of rain they saw on Monday, Keith says it had been over a month.
"We have alfalfa hay, soy beans, the wheat that was just harvested and cotton,"
Keith said. "We also have, on my part, the pigs and chickens and egg layers and meat chickens."
Keith says the 240-acre farm hadn't seen rain in over a month.
It wasn't a lot, so much more is needed.
"This year is definitely one of the driest ones so far," Keith said. "Last year was totally opposite."
Keith says ideally an inch a week would be perfect for cotton and soybeans.
With the heat, he says even more rain is needed.
"Without the rain, it really affects the amount of crop you can have at the end that you're going to harvest and that trickles down to a lot of different industries, even in this area," Keith said.
So for now, Keith says while he and his family anxiously wait for more rain, they will adapt and do what it takes to keep the family farm going.
Keith also says this year is a little bit different because the selling price for crops is much higher.