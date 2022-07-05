 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'You just hope for rain' dry weather impacting local farmers

  • Updated
  • 0
Southard Farms in Limestone County

Not only has it been really hot across North Alabama, it has also been really dry.

"You just hope for rain because there's a lot of risk involved, a lot of money," Keith Southard said.

Keith Southard is a fifth-generation farmer at his family farm Southard Farms in Limestone County.

Before the little bit of rain they saw on Monday, Keith says it had been over a month.

"We have alfalfa hay, soy beans, the wheat that was just harvested and cotton,"

Keith said. "We also have, on my part, the pigs and chickens and egg layers and meat chickens."

Keith says the 240-acre farm hadn't seen rain in over a month.

It wasn't a lot, so much more is needed.

"This year is definitely one of the driest ones so far," Keith said. "Last year was totally opposite."

Keith says ideally an inch a week would be perfect for cotton and soybeans.

With the heat, he says even more rain is needed.

"Without the rain, it really affects the amount of crop you can have at the end that you're going to harvest and that trickles down to a lot of different industries, even in this area," Keith said.

So for now, Keith says while he and his family anxiously wait for more rain, they will adapt and do what it takes to keep the family farm going.

Keith also says this year is a little bit different because the selling price for crops is much higher.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you