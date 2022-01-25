'You have to remain calm': Morgan County 911 dispatchers recall officer-involved shooting

It's a moment no agency wants to experience and one that no amount of training can prepare a dispatcher or first responder for — an officer shot in the line of duty. However, that was the situation in Morgan County on Monday afternoon.
Morgan County 911 dispatchers said the main thing on their mind was to just remain calm.
Ean Nazarchyk was working when he heard the "shots fired" call over the radio. He knew he had to answer all other calls that came through to them, but he wasn't expecting the first call to be from Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams, who had just been shot in the head.
"It always hits close to home, because it feels like a family member," Nazarchyk said. "That's what we do around here. We take care of each other. We make sure everybody is OK. When it's one of your own that's hurt, you want to give him the best care possible."
Even though Nazarchyk couldn't physically help Williams, he knew he was doing what he could to help out. He told Williams to keep putting pressure on his wound, and made sure he was breathing and in a safe spot until paramedics got to him.
"It's just one of those (things) you don't think about — you just do it," Nazarchyk said.
Ryan Whisenhunt was in his office when he thought he heard a yell for help. He went to the call center, where his director told him to come in and start answering calls.
He said Monday's shooting was especially tough for him, because just a few weeks ago, he was talking with Williams at the 911 center.
"Your heart breaks. That's just the raw feeling that you have," Whisenhunt said. "In that moment, you want to take a moment and try to wrap your thoughts about what just occurred, but you can't. You have to remain calm. You have to rely on your training, and you have to perform extraordinarily and just continue to move forward."
Whisenhunt said he knew he had to keep doing his job, because even though their world seemed to stop, emergency calls were still coming in.
Managers and administrators at the 911 center were stepping in at the call center to give some of the dispatchers a moment to gather their thoughts.
Dispatchers said they're glad to know the chief is doing OK and recovering at home.