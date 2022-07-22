'You don't get over losing a child': Families honor loved ones lost to violent crime

Families gathered together on Friday night, in an annual memorial for the young lives in Huntsville taken by gun violence.
The "Honoring Our Angels" ceremony started back in 2015, in one grieving mothers house. It was a way for families of murder victims to honor and remember their loved ones. As more young lives have been lost over the years, the group quickly outgrew that one house, filling an entire room at the Dr. Richard Showers Center on Friday night.
"We are not survivors, we're victims," said Donna Howell, who organized the event. "You can't erase that pain, but you can make them feel like somebody cares."
Howell feels that pain every single day, ever since her 16-year-old son was shot and killed while walking through a Huntsville neighborhood back in 2014. No arrest has been made.
"That's something you're always searching for answers, you want justice," said Howell.
While she waits for justice that might never come, she finds comfort in honoring and remembering victims like her son.
"I get the opportunity to talk about my own child without being judged. Because a lot of people say get over it. But you never get over losing a child. I've lost a mother, father, grandmother. You don't get over losing a child. Especially in a violent manner," she said.
"Gun violence is real, it's real," said LaGarrette Crawford, community organizer for Faith In Action Alabama.
Gun violence is something the families at the "Honoring Our Angels" ceremony know too well.
"For those who have never been impacted by any type of gun violence or losing a child or a loved one, we have to always remember that they're in a space or they're in a place that we've never been before," said Crawford.
Helping one another cope with an unimaginable loss. "To know they're not alone. It gives them somebody, you know they can meet somebody they're comfortable talking to," said Howell.
She specifically honors murder victims under the age of 25 in Huntsville. There were nearly 100 boys and girls honored at Friday's ceremony, including victims that date back to the first ceremony in 2015 in honor of her son.