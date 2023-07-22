You couldn't ask for a better weekend forecast than this one!

What a weekend! What a 10 day forecast! Y'all are going to love this one.
Saturday morning starts out with patchy fog and cloud cover along with very isolated showers for some of our southern counties. All three of those elements will be cleared out of the system by late breakfast time. A mix of clouds and sun will remain overhead throughout Saturday, high temperatures for the day will sit in the mid-80s. We'll be feeling slightly muggy and humid throughout the day but it won't be anything compared to the oppressive heat we had last week.
Sunday features essentially a copy-cat forecast.
The work-week stays sunny and beautiful with slightly warmer high temperatures sitting in the low 90s, each day. Our next chance for substantial rain is next weekend with scattered rain chances each day.
SATURDAY: AM fog and clouds, PM sun. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NNE 5 MPH.