YMCA seeks participants in Backpack and Supplies Drive to help students get ready for school

The YMCA is supporting young learners at their Early Childhood Education Centers with their Backpack and Supplies Drive, running through July 28.
In an effort to get students ready for the upcoming school year, the YMCA is offering this program where you can fill a backpack with items from their suggested list or donate items toward filling a backpack.
You can drop off donations at the Hogan Family YMCA, Southeast Family YMCA, or Downtown Express YMCA.
The YMCA has provided a list of suggested school supply items below:
- Backpacks
- Lunch Box/Bags
- Crayons (small boxes)
- Glue Sticks
- Pencils
- Wide Ruled Paper
- Clorox Wipes
- Kids' Scissors
- Kleenex
- Construction Paper
- 1" Binders
- Big Erasers
For more information, you can contact Heart of the Valley YMCA Chief Development Officer Shannon Neblett at 256-428-9622 or email shannon.neblett@ymcahuntsville.org.