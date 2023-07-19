 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

YMCA seeks participants in Backpack and Supplies Drive to help students get ready for school

  • Updated
  • 0
YMCA Backpack and Supplies Drive

Image from the Heart of the Valley YMCA Facebook page

The YMCA is supporting young learners at their Early Childhood Education Centers with their Backpack and Supplies Drive, running through July 28.

In an effort to get students ready for the upcoming school year, the YMCA is offering this program where you can fill a backpack with items from their suggested list or donate items toward filling a backpack.

You can drop off donations at the Hogan Family YMCA, Southeast Family YMCA, or Downtown Express YMCA.

The YMCA has provided a list of suggested school supply items below:

  • Backpacks
  • Lunch Box/Bags
  • Crayons (small boxes)
  • Glue Sticks
  • Pencils
  • Wide Ruled Paper
  • Clorox Wipes
  • Kids' Scissors
  • Kleenex
  • Construction Paper
  • 1" Binders
  • Big Erasers

For more information, you can contact Heart of the Valley YMCA Chief Development Officer Shannon Neblett at 256-428-9622 or email shannon.neblett@ymcahuntsville.org.

