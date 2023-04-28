Yet another round of rain likely Saturday night

Clouds will continue to clear out of North Alabama tonight. Lingering moisture from recent rainfall could lead to fog development overnight and early Saturday. Lows will be in the low 50s.
Saturday will start dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. A developing area of low pressure will spark showers and storms as soon as late Saturday afternoon. The best chance at widespread rain will be Saturday night. Rain totals could climb over an inch in spots south of the Tennessee River.
Rain should clear by sunrise Sunday. Skies will become increasingly sunny, but highs will fall close to 70°. Northwest winds could gust up to 30 mph.
Next Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs hovering around the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers and storms will return late next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of fog possible late. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: N 3-6 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Showers and storms likely late. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SSE 4-8 MPH.