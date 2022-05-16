 Skip to main content
Wynonna Judd: The Judds tour, including stop in Huntsville, will go on despite Naomi Judd’s death

  • Updated
The Judds

The Judds (Image from their website)

The show will go on despite the loss of her beloved mother and singing partner, country music star Wynonna Judd announced Sunday.

Speaking at a tribute event for Naomi Judd, who died April 30, Wynonna Judd said she has decided to go forward with “The Final Tour,” a planned reunion/goodbye tour for The Judds.

She said it's what Naomi Judd would want her to do.

The tour stops in Huntsville on Oct. 15 at the Von Braun Center Propst Arena. Tickets are available HERE, at the VBC Box Office and ticketmaster.com

The 10-stop tour featuring the wildly successful mother/daughter duo was announced less than three weeks before Naomi Judd’s death.

