Wynonna Judd bringing special guests to Huntsville to help honor The Judds after Naomi Judd’s death

Country music star Wynonna Judd will bring along a few famous friends when she comes to Huntsville later this year.
Wynonna Judd announced Thursday the planned "The Final Tour" concert series that was to be a goodbye tour with her mother, Naomi Judd, now will be a tribute show. The tour comes to the Von Braun Center's Propst Arena on Oct. 15.
Naomi Judd died April 30 after a battle with mental illness.
At each stop on the reimagined, Wynonna Judd will be joined by a "selection of special guests" that could include Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and others to be announced.
Tour organizers told WAAY 31 on Thursday that the guest artists coming to Huntsville "will be announced in the future."
Tickets are available HERE, at the VBC Box Office and ticketmaster.com
The 10-stop tour featuring the wildly successful mother/daughter duo was announced less than three weeks before Naomi Judd’s death.
“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna Judd said in a news release.