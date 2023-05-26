World War II veteran from North Alabama traveling to Normandy recalls Time in the Navy

On Sunday, three North Alabama World War Two Veterans will travel to Normandy for the commemoration of D-Day 79. One of them is Navy Veteran Pat Patterson.
"When they drafted me I said I want to go in the Army and this recruiter said I'm sorry son but we need more men in the Navy right now, you're going to be in the Navy.”
So Pat Patterson went to the Navy, and was sent off to training where he learned to be a signalman.
"I started with semaphore flags and then we got to lights, where you had a 12 inch light and you sent signals-- dot dot dash dot dash-- so you had to learn how to read that pretty quickly,” he explained.
Pat was assigned to a brand new ship- the USS Amsterdam, onboard Pat was assigned specifically to the ship's captain.
"We were always on the lookout for kamikazes or submarines,” Patterson explained, “but you know I never got frightened."
That is, until they ran into a major storm.
"We got in a typhoon one time and that ship was going,” Patterson gestured, “(and) I was afraid to go down and sleep because I was sleeping below deck with 4 feet of water above me so I slept on the bridge that night in the flag bag.”
The USS Amsterdam was anchored near the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945. The young signalman witnessed history- from the lens of his field glasses.
"I could see who was on that ship on the USS MO and identify who was there. They were signing the armistice on that ship,” detailed Patterson, “It was a better day than a bad day because it was all over. I walked the streets of Tokyo two days after Japan surrendered and there was not a living soul around there, it was like a deserted city."
As time moves on, his memory remains sharp.
"The coolest thing I can remember about being in the Pacific was we've been to sea for well over a month and I think the captain of the ship knew that we needed to get on some dry land for a little while and we anchored into a little place didn't even have a name, one of these little islands out in the Pacific, and he let a third of the crew go in for a few hours to walk around on dry land and drink a hot beer,” Patterson laughed.
