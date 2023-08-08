 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wreck on DeKalb County Road 30 disrupts area's electrical services; reroute to County Road 51

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

The Collinsville Fire Department is currently working a wreck on DeKalb County Road 30 which has disrupted electrical services to the area due to damage impacts to service electrical lines.

According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, this is the main entrance for Koch Foods, and the plant has been impacted by the electrical outage.

DeKalb County EMA says traffic is being routed to County Road 51 until the incident is cleared. 

At this time, there is not a defined timeline of clearing the incident or electrical power restoration.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you