UPDATE: 3 injured in wreck blocking intersection of Old Madison Pike, Miller Boulevard in Madison

UPDATE:
Three people were injured Tuesday in a wreck at the intersection of Old Madison Pike and Miller Boulevard in Madison.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the wreck involved entrapment of two of the patients.
Webster says one person is in serious but stable condition, while the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.
All three were taken to Huntsville Hospital.
From earlier:
A wreck caused total blockage of the intersection of Old Madison Pike and Miller Boulevard in Madison.
The city of Madison says to avoid the area for at least an hour.
The city says the Madison Police Department and Madison Fire and Rescue are on the scene.
Please seek alternate routes.