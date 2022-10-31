Wreaths for Veterans needs volunteers to help honor our nation's heroes this holiday season

Volunteers are needed to help prepare wreaths for thousands of veterans in Huntsville.
All week long, volunteers will tie bows on and fluff wreaths ahead of their placement mid-November.
There are about 30 volunteers preparing the wreaths already, including some veterans themselves.
"They're not only veterans but they are here helping us and honoring the ones that aren't here," Wreaths for Veterans Vice President Jennifer Hames said.
There are about 4,000 wreaths that will be placed this year.
"Somebody is thinking about these folks who are in the graveyard who lost their lives, many in service, many after service to our country," North Alabama Vietnam Helicopter Association President Marshall Eubanks said. "They all served and were proud to be members of the armed forces."
Preparations are being done at the Huntsville City Schools Warehouse at 714 Bob Wallace Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Wreaths will be placed Tuesday, November 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Valhalla Cemetery and on Wednesday, November 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Wreaths will be collected on January 10 and 11.