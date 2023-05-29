Wreath Laying Ceremony in Downtown Huntsville

Hundreds of people came out to the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial.
Mayor Tommy Battle, JROTC members and multiple veterans and supporters came out.
on a beautiful afternoon in Downtown Huntsville to pay their respects to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve this country.
One of those supporters who laid a wreath down was Dorla Evans, with the Daughters of American Revolution.
“Patriotism is actually one of the major missions of our organization. To remember those that have served and to help support those who are serving now," said Evans.