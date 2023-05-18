Wounded Alabama man who invaded Senate with knife sentenced to prison for Capitol riot

FILE - Joshua Matthew Black, a supporter of then-President Donald Trump, is shown injured after shot by a police crowd-control munition during clashes with police at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Alabama man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and invading the Senate floor with a knife on his hip and a gaping wound on his face. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)