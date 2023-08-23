"Worship 94.5 Live" Concert Scheduled for This Weekend

This Saturday, gospel music superstars will take over Huntsville.
It is for the Worship 94.5 Live concert series. Special guests include "The Voice" contestant Angel Taylor, two-time GRAMMY award nominee James Fortune, Dove award winner Dante Bowe, Stellar award winner Pastor Mike Jr, and others.
This year, it is inside so people can stay cool, while singing along to their favorite songs.
On-air personality Sharona Drake-Henderson told WAAY 31, this event is will be inspirational and transforming. "Life is unpredictable at times. You want to be in a space where you are encouraged. Where you find refuge, so if you do need to cry and let go, you can. They will also pour into you and be encouraged," she said.
Worship 94.5 Live is this Saturday, August 26th from 3-7pm at Trinity United Methodist Church 607 Airport Rd. in Huntsville.
To purchase tickets, click HERE.