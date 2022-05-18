Worried parents travel far distances for baby formula

Empty baby formula aisles at the supermarket and sold-out products online are causing worried parents to travel farther and farther in search of supplies to feed their infants.
The baby aisle at Bruce's Foodland in Hazel Green is deserted. There are empty shelves with a few cans of baby formula here and there, and it's the same scene at grocery stores throughout the country.
"I live right around the street from a Walmart. Now I'm having to drive to Athens, Arab ... Madison County is completely wiped out," said Jenna Bradford of Hazel Green.
The empty aisles are a concerning sight for parents like Bradford who are looking to feed their newborns.
"I've had friends driving to Arab to Decatur, anywhere. And it's at least 40, 45 minutes, an hour. I've had friends driving from Tennessee to the lower half of North Alabama just to find even one can of formula," she said.
People are crossing state lines just to find one more can of formula.
"On Facebook groups, we're nominating one person out of our friend group to try and venture out to find everybody's kids' formulas, and it's just not happening," said Bradford.
Retailers are all out of stock, and online isn't any better.
"It's out of stock on Amazon. Even my formula is out of stock on the Enfamil website. Even trying to order it online is just like trying to get it out here, it's scarce to none," said Bradford.
She just gave birth to her third child, so she is no stranger to the baby aisle. She said it has never been this empty.
"This is the first time in six years. All three of my kids took the same formula, and this is the first time I've had to go out of my way to go find it," said Bradford.
She said this ongoing search for a basic necessity is adding more and more stress to the already challenging job of parenting. According to the research company "Datasembly," about 40% of baby formula is out of stock throughout the country.