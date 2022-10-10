World Mental Health Day with WellStone Emergency Services in Huntsville

Monday, October 10 was World Mental Health Day.
A day aimed at raising awareness of mental health and highlighting resources that are available.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry went to WellStone Emergency Services in Huntsville to discuss the importance of making yourself a priority every day!
Wellstone is just one of many resources in North Alabama.
It helps more than 13 thousand people a year with 12 facilities across North Alabama.
This includes children, adolescents, and adults who are experiencing a mental health and/or substance abuse disorder.
"Your mental health is just as important as your medical health," Wellstone Chief Clinical Officer Josaylon Henry said.
It's also why Henry says prioritizing it is never something anyone should be ashamed of.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five adults live with a mental illness.
"We're seeing a lot of people coming in with depression and anxiety as it relates to the pandemic," Henry said. "I think we're now at the point where we are seeing the outcome of what the pandemic caused."
Some signs to look out for that you or a loved one might be experiencing
a mental illness include:
- Excessive worrying or fear
- Feeling excessively sad or low
- Overuse of substances like alcohol or drugs
- Avoiding friends and social activities
- Changes in eating and sleeping habits
You can find a full list here.
"Sometimes people don't recognize the signs and symptoms in themselves and it's when the loved ones or family and friends recognize a difference in an individual that they can help assist them with reaching out and getting a mental health evaluation," Henry said.
There are a number of mental health resources in North Alabama including Wellstone's soon-to-be 24/7 psychiatric care center.
"I certainly think that we're trending in the right direction as it relates to mental health services that are being offered," Henry said.
If you or someone you know could maybe use Wellstone's services, you can visit their website here for more information.