World Games in Birmingham bans Russian, Belarusian athletes over Ukraine invasion

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete in The World Games 2022, the board of directors announced Monday.
This is due to those two countries’ role in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The games take place July 7-17 in Birmingham.
This decision is in keeping with the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board recommendation. The World Games 2022 is organized with the support of the IOC.
In its own press release, the IOC said, in part:
"… The Olympic Movement is united in its sense of fairness not to punish athletes for the decisions of their government if they are not actively participating in them. We are committed to fair competitions for everybody without any discrimination.
“The current war in Ukraine, however, puts the Olympic Movement in a dilemma. While athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country.”