 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Workweek of excruciating heat continues throughout North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0

*Heat Advisory in effect for Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale counties from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday*

*3 consecutive 31 Alert Days are in effect for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday ahead of dangerous heat reaching to 110 degrees.*

Monday Evening Forecast

The work-week of excruciating heat and humidity continues as another Heat Advisory is in effect for the Shoals from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will sit in the upper 90s, feeling like the low 100s.

31 Alert Days in effect Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

Temperature-wise, things only ramp-up from there. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are all 31 Alert Days for dangerous heat with heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees each day. Sunshine sticks around all week which means we can't count on any relief from cloud cover or from a breeze to cool us off.

Saturday and Sunday will be slightly cooler with high temperatures in the mid and low 90s, respectively. Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast. Monday brings the isolated chance for afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorms but Tuesday and Wednesday bring scattered thunderstorms all throughout the day. The good news is that our gardens surely will benefit from the rain and once the showers are out of the way, high temperatures will be much more mild and only in the mid-80s to close out the work-week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Warm. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: ENE 1-5 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny, oppressively hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures up to 107. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you