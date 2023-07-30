 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog will impact portions of the Tennessee Valley
this morning...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee
Valley, with visibility reductions to less than one quarter of a mile
possible in valleys and near large bodies of water.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should burn off between 8-9 AM CDT.

Workweek forecast!

Sunday Evening Forecast

Monday morning's wake-up temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s but will still be feeling quite humid. Under mostly sunny skies, highs for the day will sit in the mid-90s with a slight breeze out of the north.

Monday Forecast

Tuesday brings a very similar forecast but, thanks to a cold front moving through, we will be a touch cooler with highs only making it to the 90 degree mark. Wednesday brings some isolated afternoon rain while Thursday and Friday both feature scattered storms in the morning and afternoon. Highs will hover in the upper 80s and low 90s, respectively. Next weekend brings morning storms on Saturday with a mostly sunny afternoon and highs in the low 90s. Daytime sun continues on Sunday but dinnertime will be stormy throughout the Valley.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: NE 1-5 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny, hot, muggy! Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: N 10 MPH.

