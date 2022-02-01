Pilgrim's partners with Northwest-Shoals Community College to give workers the gift of education

Pilgrim's USA is aiming to create endless opportunities through education for not only team members at its Alabama plants, but for their dependents, as well.
"It really marks an opportunity for us to join with an industry that is deeply invested in our community to benefit the people that live here," said Northwest-Shoals Community College President Jeff Goodwin.
Pilgrim's is joining forces with Northwest-Shoals Community College to offer free tuition through the "Better Futures" program.
"Being able to change their lives and to have them not worry about how they’re going to help pay for tuition, it takes the burden off of their family and relieves some stress and really opens up a free learning environment," said Jamie Young, a manager at Pilgrim's in Russellville.
Young said Pilgrim's is much more than a food manufacturing company.
"Our main goal is to create a better future for our team," Young said.
That goal is particularly essential in Franklin County, where Pilgrim's is working to keep the majority of its staff homegrown.
"We are Franklin County's biggest employer. Forty-seven percent of our team members are from Franklin County," Young said. "Being able to have them to be able to go to school in that same county is — honestly, it’s priceless for them and their families."
Goodwin said reinvesting into Franklin County provides an economic boost for the area.
"Pilgrim's employs a lot of people in this part of the county, and in doing so, those people are going to live here, they are going to invest in their community, they are going to spend their dollars in the community and they’re going to enrich their quality of life by furthering their education," said Goodwin.