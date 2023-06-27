Workers outside prepare for this weeks extreme heat

Those who work outside need to be extra careful over the next few days as temperatures rise to dangerous levels.
Kevin Staplers, an owner of Topp Dog Tree Services, said he is not messing around with the heat this week. After Thursday at noon, they will be taking a few days off so his workers aren't working in the extreme heat. He said there had been moments he would almost passed out in the heat like North Alabama is expected to see this week.
"There's been times we've gotten so hot literally just had to get on our knees and put the water hose over our head cause we can feel we're about to have a heat stroke," Staplers said.
Now, Staplers observes his workers to make sure none of them have heat exhaustion or a heat stroke. Today, on the job site they were on, they had plenty of water in coolers, and Staplers said he encourages them to stay hydrated.