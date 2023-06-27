 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 possible.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Workers outside prepare for this weeks extreme heat

  • 0
Water at the work site

Water at the work site Staplers keeps on hand for his workers 

 Georgia Clark

Those who work outside need to be extra careful over the next few days as temperatures rise to dangerous levels.

Kevin Staplers, an owner of Topp Dog Tree Services, said he is not messing around with the heat this week. After Thursday at noon, they will be taking a few days off so his workers aren't working in the extreme heat. He said there had been moments he would almost passed out in the heat like North Alabama is expected to see this week.

"There's been times we've gotten so hot literally just had to get on our knees and put the water hose over our head cause we can feel we're about to have a heat stroke," Staplers said.

Now, Staplers observes his workers to make sure none of them have heat exhaustion or a heat stroke. Today, on the job site they were on, they had plenty of water in coolers, and Staplers said he encourages them to stay hydrated.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you