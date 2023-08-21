Work-week of excruciating heat continues throughout North Alabama

*Heat Advisory in effect for Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale counties from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday*
*3 consecutive 31 Alert Days are in effect for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday ahead of dangerous heat reaching to 110 degrees.*
The work-week of excruciating heat and humidity continues as another Heat Advisory is in effect for the Shoals from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will sit in the upper 90s, feeling like the low 100s.
Temperature-wise, things only ramp-up from there. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are all 31 Alert Days for dangerous heat with heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees each day. Sunshine sticks around all week which means we can't count on any relief from cloud cover or from a breeze to cool us off.
Saturday and Sunday will be slightly cooler with high temperatures in the mid and low 90s, respectively. Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast. Monday brings the isolated chance for afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorms but Tuesday and Wednesday bring scattered thunderstorms all throughout the day. The good news is that our gardens surely will benefit from the rain and once the showers are out of the way, high temperatures will be much more mild and only in the mid-80s to close out the work-week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Warm. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: ENE 1-5 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunny, oppressively hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures up to 107. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.