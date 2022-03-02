Work underway to replace Decatur's entire sewer system

Work is now underway to replace Decatur's sewage system. This comes after millions of gallons of sewage overflowed on to city streets due to heavy rain in 2020
"It's a little bit obtrusive at first, but knowing the long-term impact it's going to provide for our customers that are all over the decatur city limits. I think they're going to be very excited by the end of it all," Decatur Utilities Waste Water Operations Superintendent Jordan Young said.
He is the head of the $165 million project, which started nine months ago. The goal is to replace the entire city's old, defective pipes with new ones that are expected to last at least 50 years.
"We're looking at a really long time or long term investment here," Young said.
To do that, crews are using a less intrusive pipe bursting method, where they make one hole on the ground and use a cable to push the old pipe out and put the new pipe in.
"We can dig only at the points needed for excavation instead of having to tear up an entire neighborhood or an entire street," Operations Manager Trey Hutchinson said.
He wants crews to be in and out as quick as possible, and asks people in the city to be patient as they take on this massive project.
"Nobody likes to see a road dug up. Nobody likes to see their yard dug up, but at the same time what we guarantee is we're going to leave you with as good if not better product than what you had to begin with," Hutchinson said.
There is no set schedule for where crews will be because it may take more time to install the new sewage pipe in some areas than others. However, Decatur Utilities will notify affected customers in the area before they start work.
The project is not expected to cause any disruptions in service, but you will notice an increase in your monthly bill.
In 2022, the monthly customer access fee for sewer customers went up $6 a month. It's expected to up another $4 in January 2023. That's after a $12 increase in 2021. Overall, customers will see a $22 per month increase to help pay for this project.